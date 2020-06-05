Marissa Nadler Releases Haunting Cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Old Friends/ Bookends” For Bandcamp Fundraiser

Home News Jesse Raymer June 5th, 2020 - 6:06 PM

Indie folk musician Marissa Nadler has released a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Old Friends/ Bookends” This release is a part of Bandcamp’s fundraiser, which will donate fees to Black Lives Matter. Nadler’s cover unifies the songs, seamlessly bringing them together in one cover.

The cover opens with Nadler’s hushed, reverbed vocals, which sound ghostly and encompass a sense of longing. Nadler’s performance captures the raw emotion displayed in the original, and switches out the string orchestra with a simple acoustic guitar. The cover is gorgeous, quiet and adds a new dimension of nostalgia.

<a href="http://marissanadler.bandcamp.com/track/old-friends-bookends">Old Friends/ Bookends by Marissa Nadler</a>

Nadler’s cover also blends “Old Friends” and the “Bookends Theme” together as one. Towards the 2 minute mark, we hear the shift in the guitar, as the “Bookends Theme” quickly takes over the cover. Sonically, this blend mimics the transition from the original album and the arrangement was executed beautifully.

Regarding the choice of cover, Nadler states on her Bandcamp that: “This song to me now feels like a memory of a place that just doesn’t exist anymore, a romanticization of a forgotten era. A daydream of a better time. A desire to live long enough to look back.”

Nadler joins various other musicians who have released music on Bandcamp for charities. These artists include Pelican, Ty Segall and Hot Snakes. Last month, Nadler released an EP of Metallica, Townes Van Zandt, Bob Dylan, King Crimson and Alex Chilton covers. Nadler also teamed up with Lawrence Rothman and Mary Lattimore for an Earth Day benefit single titled “It’s Hard To Be Human.”

“Old Friends/ Bookends” can also be purchased on Nadler’s Bandcamp.

Photo credit: Alexander Cabrera