Cave In Covers The Rolling Stones’ “Moonlight Mile”

Home News Peter Mann May 10th, 2020 - 11:10 AM

Methuen, Massachusetts-based rock band, Cave In, recently released a cover of The Rolling Stones song “Moonlight Mile” off 1971’s Sticky Fingers. As previously reported on The Prp, “Cave In have released a cover of The Rolling Stones‘ ‘Moonlight Mile’ which they worked on amid the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine. The band hope that if you like what you’ll hear, you’ll donate to a charity of their choice.”

Cave In’s rendition of The Rolling Stone’s “Moonlight Mile” is every bit as faithful to the original, down to the fervent vocals provided by Brodsky. The strings reverberate and the hard hitting drums equally resonate with reverence to the blueprint The Rolling Stones initially laid out with the original.

Cave In, formed back in 1995, have released a total of six full length studio albums. Their discography consists of: 1998 debut album Until Your Heart Stops, 2000’s sophomore album Jupiter, 2003’s third album Antenna, 2005’s fourth album Perfect Pitch Black, 2011’s fifth album White Silence and their latest sixth studio album, last year’s Final Transmission. Cave In’s current touring roster includes frontman Steven Brodsky (lead vocals/guitar and bass), Nate Newton (bass, backing vocals and guitar), Adam McGrath (rhythm guitar, backing vocals and keyboards) and John-Robert Conners (drums/keyboards and guitar).

Cave In is among various musical acts to promote charitable efforts amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “Acclaimed metal group Pantera has raised $100,000 for the MusiCare COVID-19 Relief Fund. The group released a ‘Vulgar Display Of Power’/” Walk” inspired shirt for sale. 40% of the proceeds will be donated to the MusiCare COVID-19 Relief Fund, while 10% of the proceeds are going to the Crew Nation Global Relief Fund. Pantera joins other artists who have been using their platform for charity.”

As previously noted in the aforementioned The Prp article, in regards to their fans donating to a charity of choice, Cave In spoke collectively saying:

“Family and friends, we hope you’re holding up during these strange times. Here’s a little sonic gift that we crafted while social distancing – what started as a means of simply entertaining ourselves turned into something we’re happy to share. If you like what you hear, then maybe you’ll consider donating to one of the charities we’ve chosen below. If you’re unable to do so, then we understand, and want you to simply enjoy the music. Thanks for listening!

https://www.feedingamerica.org/

https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/

https://theopendoorpantry.org/”

To listen to Cave In’s “Moonlight Mile” stream below, via BandCamp.