Two Minutes to Late Night To Release Second Covers EP Featuring “Anthem,” “Reelin’ In The Years,” “The Warrior,” “4th of July” and “Running Up That Hill” For 24 Hours Only

Heavy metal late night show Two Minutes to Late Night is putting out their second covers EP on Bandcamp for tomorrow only. On it will appear versions of Rush’s “Anthem,” Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In The Years,” Scandal featuring Patty Smyth’s “The Warrior,” Soundgarden’s “4th of July,” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

The talk show has continued taking advantage of quarantine to bring many different artists of various backgrounds together to perform cover songs of mostly old classics. The collaboration with the most star power is definitely Rush’s “Anthem,” featuring Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria, Danny Carey of Tool, Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, Les Claypool of Primus, and Stephen Brodsky of Cave In. All profits from the sale of that track will go to the Cancer Research Institute if upon purchase of either the whole EP or just the single.

Marissa Nadler, Brodsky, Kelliher and members of Witch Taint, Spirit Adrift, High on Fire, The Black Dahlia Murder, War on Women, Unearth, Vile Creature, Mrs. Piss, Cave In, Holy Tyrant, YOB, and Old Man Gloom appear on the other four tracks. Proceeds from these will be split among the performers.

Alongside a video compiling clips from each cover, Two Minutes to Late Night captioned an Instagram post to reveal the details. “Covers Ep Vol 2 available for only 24 hours this #bandcampfriday starting at midnight tonight PST. FEATURING: “Anthem”, “Reelin’ in the Years”, “The Warrior”, “4th of July”, and “Running Up That Hill”. All profits from the sale of “Anthem” go to the Cancer Research Institute (if you buy the whole ep or just the single!) and everything else goes to the many artists and sound engineers who worked on these five songs. Link in bio www.honorableswords.com”

Once again, they are choosing to release this EP on a #bandcampfriday, the fundraiser that involves Bandcamp waiving their share of the revenue from sales so that 100% of proceeds can go to artists as a form of COVID-19 relief. Bandcamp Fridays were originally just going to be once a month for three months, but the site announced recently that they would continue the project throughout the rest of 2020. Covers Vol. 1 also released for one day only for the Bandcamp Friday in June. This first EP featured versions of White Zombie’s “Super-Charger Heaven,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Candy’s Room,” Danzig’s “Snakes of Christ,” Guns N’ Roses’ “Rocket Queen,” and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.”

