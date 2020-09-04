Two Minutes to Late Night Release Their Third Covers EP Featuring Members of Slipknot, Clutch and More

Home News Bryan Boggiano September 4th, 2020 - 2:39 PM

Two Minutes To Late Night released an EP Friday with members of Slipknot, Clutch and others. Their third covers EP comes with a twist: it is only available for 24 hours on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://twominutestolatenight.bandcamp.com/album/covers-vol-3">Covers Vol. 3 by Two Minutes To Late Night</a>

The release features covers of AC/DC’s “Riff Raff,” Type O Negative’s “Be My Druidess,” Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name,” Misfit’s “Earth A.D.,” Tom Petty’s “Running Down a Dream” and Gwarsenio’s”Riff Raff” demo. Neil Fallon of Clutch, Dorthia Cottrell of Windhand and Darling, Aaron Heard of Jesus Piece and Nothing, Jamey Jasta of Hatebread and Jasta, and Stephen Brodsky of Cave In provide vocal contributions. Members of Daughters, Converge and My Chemical Romance, among others, contribute too.

All proceeds from the EP will go to the artists involved. The release will be available only until midnight PST.

The group’s third covers EP follows their Aug. 7 release, which was also available for only 24 hours. It featured covers of Rush’s “Anthem,” Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In The Years,” Scandal and Patty Smyth’s “The Warrior,” Soundgarden’s “Fourth of July” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” This release featured contributions from members of Mastodon, Tool, Coheed and Cambria, Cave In, Primus, High on Fire and War on Women.

Two Minutes To Late Night also performed covers of Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell,” Bonnie Raitt’s “Something To Talk About,” “Kids Don’t Follow” by The Replacements and Faith No More’s “Everything’s Ruined.”

Covers Volume 3 Track List

1.”Riff Raff” (AC/DC Cover)

2. “Be My Druidess” (Type O Negative Cover)

3. “Killing In The Name” (Rage Against The Machine Cover)

4. “Earth A.D.” (Misfits Cover)

5. “Running Down A Dream” (Tom Petty Cover)

6.”Riff Raff” (Gwarsenio Demo)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat