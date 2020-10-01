Two Minutes To Late Night to Sell Covers Vol. 4 EP Only on Bandcamp Friday Featuring “Dare to Be Stupid,” “Rebel Yell” and More

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 1st, 2020 - 8:06 PM

Two Minutes to Late Night is selling Covers Vol. 4 EP on the next Bandcamp Friday, tomorrow only, October 2, from midnight to midnight PST. On it are covers of Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun,” Faith No More’s “Everything’s Ruined,” Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About,” “Weird Al”’s “Dare to Be Stupid” and Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell.”

Like the EP’s title says, this will be the parody late night metal show’s fourth covers EP. Covers Vol. 1, Covers Vol. 2 and Covers Vol. 3 were also released on Bandcamp Fridays, the monthly one-day event where Bandcamp waives their share of sales to support artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the covers features different combinations of musicians with varying degrees of stardom. “You Make Loving Fun” has drums from Nicke Andersson Lucifer/The Hellacopters, bass from Nick Jost of Baroness, vocals from Johanna Sadonis of Lucifer/Emily Panic and guitar from Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man/Cave In and Marty Friedman of Megadeth.

“Everything’s Ruined” has lead vocals from Gwarsenio Hall, additional vocals from Trevor Strnad of Black Dahlia Murder, keys from Emily Lee of Droneflower/Shearwater, bass from Peter J. Bruno of Sharptooth, drums from Jared Shavelson of Boysetsfire and guitars from Sacha Dunable of Intronaut and Stephen Harrison of Fever 333.

“Something to Talk About” has drums from Zack Mykula of Pup, bass from Angela Phillips of A Deer A House, guitar from Angus Clark and Intruder Green of Masked Intruder helped by some extra contributions from heavy metal drag artist Mrs. Smith and La Sinistra of Witch Taint.

“Dare to Be Stupid” has guitar from Ben Hutcherson of Khemmis/Glacial Tomb, bass from Mitch Wells of Thou, drums from Ben Koller of Converge/Mutoid Man and vocals from Stephen Brodsky of Cave In/Mutoid Man and comedian Weird Al Vira.

“Rebel Yell” has vocals from Myke Terry of Volumes, bass from Brandon Bruce of Havok, drums from Ben Koller of Converge/Mutoid Man and guitar from Lee Jow Ono of Potion and Phil Demmel of Vio-lence/Machine Head.

Proceeds from sales of the EP will be distributed among the artists involved. It will be available at honorableswords.com for 24 hours on Friday.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat