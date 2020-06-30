Two Minutes To Late Night Quarantine Covers To Be Available on Bandcamp for 24 Hours Only to Support Artist Fundraiser

Home News Aaron Grech June 30th, 2020 - 9:34 PM

Two Minutes to Late Night have been keeping busy over the quarantine, teaming up with multiple artists from across the punk, metal and rock scenes to cover the work of Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig (twice).

The heavy metal talk show will now be teaming up with Sargent House to release a set of these covers on Bandcamp, which will only be available for 24 hours. This release date will coincide with the site’s fundraiser this Friday, which gives 100 percent of its proceeds to the recording artists, and will be split evenly among each performer who appeared on this series.

A majority of these covers featured Mutoid Man’s Stephen Brodsky, who performed vocals on the latest cover of Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream.” The artist was joined by Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria and Travis Shettel of Piebald on guitars and J.R. Conners of Cave-In on drums for this performance.

Another noticeable performance took place when War on Women’s frontwoman Shawna Potter and High on Fire drummer, Des Kensel joined the show’s SLAY AT HOME Festival, where they performed a slew of Van Halen covers such as “Aint’ Talkin’ Bout Love,” “On Fire,” “Jamie’s Cryin’” and “Panama.”

The original cover to kick off this series was a performance of Weird Al’s “Dare To Be Stupid,” featuring the aforementioned Brodsky and Weird Al Vira, although the cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” featuring Brodsky once again alongside Chelsea Wolfe, Urian V. Hackney of Rough Francis, Liam Wilson of The Dillinger Escape Plan was also noteworthy.





Bandcamp recently held a fundraiser in support of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund on June 19, in honor of Juneteenth.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat