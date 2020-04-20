Two Minutes to Late Night Release Cover of “Crazy Train” Featuring Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky and Liam Wilson of Dillinger Escape Plan

Home News Aaron Grech April 20th, 2020 - 11:44 AM

The heavy internet talk show Two Minutes To Late Night have released another metal cover, taking on the Ozzy Osbourne classic “Crazy Train.” The show’s Gwarsenio Hall (Jordan Olds) teamed up with Chelsea Wolfe, Urian V. Hackney of Rough Francis, Liam Wilson of The Dillinger Escape Plan and frequent collaborator Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man for this latest collaboration.

Each of the musicians teamed up for the cover remotely, and recorded their parts at home. This new version replaces the iconic guitar intro with an eerie piano cover, and descends into full gothic rock territory with Wolfe’s eerie performance, backed by elements of hard hitting metal.

Two Minutes to Late Night also teamed up with Brodsky for remote covers of Weird Al’s “Dare to Be Stupid,” and Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In The Years, “earlier this year. The two were joined by Ben Hutcherson of Khemmis and Glacial Tomb, Mitch Wells of Thou and comedian Weird Al Vira for the Weird Al Cover, while Marissa Nadler, Nate Garrett and members of Spirit Adrift, Dave Hill of Witch Taint and High on Fire, Nick Cageao of Mutiod Man and That Twig, and Chris Maggio of High On Fire and Wear Your Wounds joined them for the Steely Dan cover.

Brodsky was also joined by Two Minutes to Late Night and guitarist Mrs. Smith (David Hanbury) during a concert performance by Mutoid Man at the St. Vitus bar in December of 2018. During this performance they covered the Prince classic “Purple Rain,” The Animals’ “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” and “Birdgeburner” by the metal act Magrudergrind. This performance was recently uploaded by the show on YouTube.

Wolfe released a music video for her 2019 song “Highway” earlier this year. She will be featured on an upcoming album compilation titled Reigning Cement alongside the likes of Greg Puciato, Trentemøller, Uniform, Exploited Body and Gendo Ikari.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat