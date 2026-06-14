Weird Al Yankovic Covers “Chandelier” by Sia Live at Bonaroo’s 2026 Superjam

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 14th, 2026 - 2:54 PM

Bonnaroo 2026 is now underway in Manchester, TN. A highlight of the festival each year is the Superjam, which brings in a surprise collection of artists for unique covers and collaborations. Kesha hosted the Superjam this year on Saturday night (6/13), entitled “Kesha Presents: Superjam Esoterica: The Alchemy of Pop.” Among the participants, Brooklyn Vegan reports, was Weird Al Yankovic, who had his own set later that night. In typical Weird Al fashion, he performed a cover of Sia’s 2014 hit “Chandelier,” as well as joining for a group performance of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” which coincided with actual rainfall at the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kesha Today (@keshatoday)