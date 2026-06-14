Weird Al Yankovic Covers “Chandelier” by Sia Live at Bonaroo’s 2026 Superjam

Bonnaroo 2026 is now underway in Manchester, TN. A highlight of the festival each year is the Superjam, which brings in a surprise collection of artists for unique covers and collaborations. Kesha hosted the Superjam this year on Saturday night (6/13), entitled “Kesha Presents: Superjam Esoterica: The Alchemy of Pop.” Among the participants, Brooklyn Vegan reports, was Weird Al Yankovic, who had his own set later that night. In typical Weird Al fashion, he performed a cover of Sia’s 2014 hit “Chandelier,” as well as joining for a group performance of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” which coincided with actual rainfall at the festival.
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Other Superjam 2026 performers included Del Water Gap (who covered Britney Spears‘ “Baby One More Time,” Harry Styles‘ “Watermelon Sugar,” Goo Goo Dolls‘ “Iris” and Backstreet Boys‘ “I Want It That Way”), flipturn (who did MGMT’s “Time to Pretend” and Gnarls Barkley‘s “Crazy”), Wyatt Flores (blink-182‘s “All The Small Things” and Kesha’s “Die Young”), Margo Price (who played drums and sang with Kesha on The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”), Boy Throb (Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”), Blondshell (Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ “Maps” and Kesha’s “Blow”), Chromeo (Kesha’s “Red Flag” and “Take it Off”), Rainbow Kitten Surprise (The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside”) and Grouplove (who played their own “Tongue Tied” and covered Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own”). Weird Al’s set also included many of his parodies, including “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Party in the CIA” and more.