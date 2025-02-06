Clairo Taps Weird Al Yankovic For New “Terrapin” Video

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2025 - 5:43 PM

Today, indie pop luminary Clairo has unveiled a dreamy new music video for her song “Terrapin,” which is directed by multi hyphenate actor, director and comedian Ayo Edebiri. The music video stars with comedy legend Weird Al” Yankovic and the song is from Clairo’s recent Grammy nominated and critically acclaimed album, Charm, which was heralded as one of the best albums of the last year.

The “Terrapin” music video embraces nostalgic muted visuals as Weird Al explores a prop film set in black tie attire complete with background dancers, goofy 80s double exposure closeups and a cameo from Clairo herself. This marks the first music video directed by Ayo Edebiri, who is known for her SAG, Golden Globe & Emmy Award winning performance as Sydney Adamu in FX’s The Bear.

Charm might be evocative of balmy summer evenings and plush conversation pits, the album is also the perfect backdrop for unexpected, new adventures and finding “charm” in everything. “Juna” was paired with a music video filmed at an indie wrestling match in Worcester, MA, while “Sexy to Someone” saw Clairo enjoy a bonfire with a yeti.

The “Terrapin” music video follows its predecessors with glittering visuals and laugh out loud moments that perfectly complement the fun and inviting sound of the record.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi