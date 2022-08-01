Harry Styles Covers Wolf Alice Song “No Hard Feelings” with Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell

Harry Styles has covered a Wolf Alice song, “No Hard Feelings”, with Wolf Alice band member Ellie Roswell. According to Stereogum, Styles closed out the European leg of his Love On Tour in Lisbon. While performing an encore, Styles brought out Wolf Alice’s bandleader, Ellie Roswell (recently interviewed by Mxdwn), who helped him perform “No Hard Feelings” – a song which appeared on Wolf Alice’s 2021 album Blue Weekend.

During the last show touring with openers Wolf Alice, Harry Styles performed the band’s song “No Hard Feelings” with lead singer Ellie Rowsell in Portugal. pic.twitter.com/xn4TcfGdzD — B-Sides (@BSidesTV) July 31, 2022

Harry Styles is no stranger to on-stage collaborations. Just this year, he was joined onstage at Coachella by Lizzo in order to perform Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” alongside One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful”. Just the week before, also at Coachella, he was joined by Shania Twain, who performed her songs “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still the One” with him. He’ll be playing on stage in Austin this September 25, 26, 28, 29, and October 2. It remains to be seen if he has any surprise on stage collaborations there.

Wolf Alice also teased a possible Hayley Williams collaboration last month, and has covered songs like King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s “Sense”. The band also released a new EP last month, based on their Blue Weekend album; the EP featured four of their songs reworked into lullabies and was titled Blue Lullaby. Aside from touring with Harry Styles this year, the band also performed their own North American tour from March to June, and will be seen at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas in October.