ICE Post Removed From Social Media Following DMCA Request Over Use Of MGMT’s “Little Dark Age”

Leila Franco October 25th, 2025 - 4:21 PM

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin

A social media post from the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been taken down following a DMCA takedown request over the unauthorized use of MGMT’s 2017 hit “Little Dark Age.” The now-deleted post, shared on X, featured footage of federal agents arresting protestors at an ICE facility. The video was set to a slowed remix of the song with the caption stating, “End of the Dark Age, beginning of the Golden Age.” The clip quickly drew backlash online for its propagandistic tone and its apparent misappropriation of MGMT’s music.

According to NME, “Little Dark Age” has gained traction among far-right and neo-Nazi content creators in recent years, with a 2021 report from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue noting it as “by far the most popular sound among extremist creators on TikTok.” This usage is opposite to the song’s intended message, which critiques police violence and the political climate of Trump-era America.