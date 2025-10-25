ICE Post Removed From Social Media Following DMCA Request Over Use Of MGMT’s “Little Dark Age”

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin
A social media post from the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been taken down following a DMCA takedown request over the unauthorized use of MGMT’s 2017 hit “Little Dark Age.” The now-deleted post, shared on X, featured footage of federal agents arresting protestors at an ICE facility. The video was set to a slowed remix of the song with the caption stating, “End of the Dark Age, beginning of the Golden Age.” The clip quickly drew backlash online for its propagandistic tone and its apparent misappropriation of MGMT’s music.
View this post on Instagram
According to NME, “Little Dark Age” has gained traction among far-right and neo-Nazi content creators in recent years, with a 2021 report from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue noting it as “by far the most popular sound among extremist creators on TikTok.” This usage is opposite to the song’s intended message, which critiques police violence and the political climate of Trump-era America.
While ICE has not publicly addressed the removal, the takedown appears to have been initiated by MGMT or their representatives under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The band has long condemned the political misuse of their music. In a previous statement, they told NME, “How many times do we have to remind you jokers that this song is NOT fair game for your utter garbage? Let’s all laugh at this dingus. Clock’s ticking, mate.”