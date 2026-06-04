New Posthumous Prince Album Timeless Announced For August 2026 Release Featuring Previously Unheard Recordings

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 4th, 2026 - 1:06 PM

The late Prince’s estate has announced a posthumous album from the singer entitled Timeless, Consequence reports. The album, releasing August 28, will be composed of rare and previously unreleased songs from each era of the musician’s illustrious career, all pulled from his “vault” of unreleased music.

Spanning 10 tracks, Timeless will feature tracks from 1977 through 2016. The album’s first single “With This Tear” was released in April just in time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Prince’s passing. “With This Tear” was originally composed by Prince in 1991 before he gave the song to Celine Dion. The album’s second song, “Stone,” an unreleased recording from 1995 written by Sandra St. Victor, Tom Hammer and Jules Van Even, is out now.

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Along with the release of Timeless, Consequence reports that there will be a “Prince Celebration 2026” to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Prince’s passing. The event will take place over 5 days (June 3-7) across Paisley Park and downtown Minneapolis. The lineup was announced recently for this event, with promises of a reunion of Prince’s bands The Revolution and The New Power Generation as well as performances by Chaka Khan, Morris Day, Miguel, Tevin Campbell, Bilal and more. There will also be exclusive early listening sessions for Timeless and presentations and conversations with Prince collaborators “offering unprecedented insight into the newly unveiled Vault recordings and the stories behind them.”

Timeless Tracklist: