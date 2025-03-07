Sia Teams Up With David Guetta For Anthemic New Single “Beautiful People”

Home News Michelle Grisales March 7th, 2025 - 8:26 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

David Guetta, the 14-time Grammy-nominated artist, has teamed up once again with the nine-time Grammy-nominated powerhouse Sia for their highly anticipated new anthem, “Beautiful People.” The track, available now via Warner Music, marks the latest collaboration between the legendary duo behind massive hits like “Titanium,” “Flames” and “Bang My Head.”

“I’m so happy to be back working with Sia again! She’s one of the greatest voices and songwriters of our generation and it feels like we’ve had this special connection ever since we wrote ‘Titanium’ back in 2011. That track changed my life. It changed Sia’s life,” said David Guetta in a statement. “Now, after all these years, we’ve made a few new songs and ‘Beautiful People’ is finally coming! I know fans have been waiting and there were even leaks along the way, but now it’s ready to be released to the world properly and I’m so excited—it feels special.”

“Beautiful People” is a dance floor-ready anthem that continues the duo’s legacy of musical chemistry, which has earned them 35 Platinum records, over 8 billion streams and millions of singles sold worldwide. Their past hits have garnered billions of streams, including “Titanium,” which boasts 3.7 billion streams and “Flames,” with 1.8 billion streams.

As the global music scene eagerly anticipates this new release, David Guetta is also preparing to kick off his new residency at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 22. His recent collaboration with Ava Max and Alphaville, “Forever Young,” is currently a Top 10 hit at Top 40 radio and topped Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, marking his 17th #1 hit at Dance Radio, a record since the chart’s inception in 2003.

David Guetta’s success is marked not only by his musical achievements but also his live performances. From the unforgettable “United At Home” live streaming events during the pandemic to his headlining appearances at Ultra Miami and EDC Vegas, Guetta continues to deliver unforgettable live shows. His new Las Vegas residency is set to kick off in March 2025 at Fontainebleau’s LIV nightclub, adding to his already impressive performance portfolio.