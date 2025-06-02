Imaad Wasif Joins Forces With Best Coast’s Bobb Bruno & Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Brian Chase For Cover Of Bonnie Prince Billy’s “I See A Darkness”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2025 - 8:25 PM

According to floodmagazine.com, Canadian artist Imaad Wasif has been a part of the alt-rock scene for two decades now as a solo songwriter, the leader of post-hardcore icons lowercase and a collaborator to everyone from Karen O to Lou Barlow. With a diverse catalog to his name, Wasif is now launching his own label Voidist Records to redistribute all of his old records, as well as to release all future music through. And to celebrate the news, his first new material arrives today with a title that seemingly pays homage to the name he chose for his label.

“I See a Darkness” is so old that its initial release coincided with Wasif’s time in lowercase. The ramshackle title track from Will Oldham’s 1999 debut as Bonnie “Prince” Billy gets a reverent cover from Wasif with the help of Best Coast’s Bobb Bruno on bass and synths and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Brian Chase on drums.

“I See a Darkness’ came like a bolt from the blue when I was 23 years old, piercing through to the light beyond my young myopia,” Wasif recalls of his initial encounter with the track. “I was writing a strange kind of song in my first band, lowercase, but I didn’t yet know how to put this kind of a voice to the darkness I felt inside—I only really knew how to scream about it.”