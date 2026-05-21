Kesha Shares Playful New Video For “Origami!”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 21st, 2026 - 11:47 PM

Kesha is diving headfirst into her newest era with the release of the official video for “ORIGAMI!,” bringing a visual that feels just as playful and free-spirited as the song itself. Arriving ahead of her upcoming Freedom Tour, the release puts themes of joy, sexuality and self-expression right at the center, with Kesha fully embracing a carefree energy that runs through both the track and its visuals.

Kesha has been direct about the meaning behind the song, describing “ORIGAMI!” as “a celebration of sex, wherever and with whoever you choose to have it with.” She also explained that the track is rooted in freedom and self-love, making it less about shock value and more about embracing the ability to be comfortable with yourself and your choices.

Directed by Kesha alongside Brett Loudermilk and Zain Curtis, with choreography from Robbie Blue, the video presents Kesha at her most playful and uninhibited. Rather than taking a heavy or overly serious approach, the visual seems focused on capturing a feeling built around confidence, fun and complete freedom. Kesha’s personality sits at the center of the entire experience, creating a video that feels energetic and unapologetic.

The release also arrives as Kesha gets ready to launch The Freedom Tour, a 25-date North American run beginning on May 23. Speaking about the tour, she shared, “This summer we are reclaiming our bodies, our voices, and our joy. We have survived. Now we get to be free.” That idea of freedom appears to connect everything surrounding this chapter of her career. “ORIGAMI!” does not feel like it is meant to simply introduce another song. Instead, it feels like an opening statement for a new era centered on joy, expression and creating space for people to celebrate themselves exactly as they are.

photo credit: Colin Hancock