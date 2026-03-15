Arkells Teams Up With Grouplove on New Song “Ride”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 15th, 2026 - 6:56 PM

“Grouplove perform their Rock And Roll You Won’t Save Me Tour at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA on March 8, 2024.”

Arkells and Grouplove have teamed up for a new song called “Ride,” an easygoing indie-pop tune with sunny vibes. This track is released before Arkells’ next album, Between Us. It mixes Grouplove’s dreamy singing style with Arkells’ catchy tunes, creating music that feels both new and nostalgic, like the carefree feeling of riding a bike through the city. The song “Ride” starts with gentle guitar sounds over a catchy beat that makes you want to dive in. The voices of Grouplove’s Christian Zucconi and Hannah Hooper add a light but strong touch, making the song feel exciting and full of potential.

It celebrates simple pleasures like driving around town with the wind blowing through your hair, while also hinting at something deeper: finding happiness beyond just owning things by appreciating life’s simple moments instead. The song has a captivating music video that matches its themes of movement and exploration. It takes place in a city setting, showing people riding bicycles through the streets. The video captures moments of happiness, friendship, and spontaneous fun. With bright colors and energetic scenes, it beautifully reflects the carefree vibe of the song.

“Ride” is the fourth single from Between Us, produced by John Congleton, who has worked with St. Vincent and Death Cab for Cutie. Before this song, Arkells released catchy tracks like “Next Summer,” a collaboration called “Money” featuring Portugal. The Man, and the lively song “What Good?” All these songs suggest that the album combines deep thoughts with irresistible pop charm. With excitement growing for Between Us, which is now available to pre-order, Arkells are getting ready for a worldwide tour. They’ll be performing their new songs in cozy venues across Europe, the UK, the US, and Canada.

Photo Credit: Colin King