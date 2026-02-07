Robyn Announces Summer & Fall 2026 Sexistential Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson February 7th, 2026 - 7:42 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Robyn has announced that she’ll be going on The Sexistential Tour, marking the pop star’s first tour since 2019. The tour is named after her upcoming 9th album, Sexistential, which releases on March 27th. This tour will take Robyn across Europe, North America and Australia with 20 dates. She’ll even be playing London’s famous 20,000 capacity O2 Arena. The tour will also include a homecoming when Robyn takes the stage at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

With this tour, Robyn has a stacked list of openers. Erika de Casier will be opening in Dublin and Paris, Smerz in Glasgow, Brussels, and Stockholm, and 808 State will open Robyn’s concert in Manchester. Other European openers include Saya Gray in London and Mechatok in Berlin. Along with Zhala and Becky, as well as the Birds. Romy will open for Robyn in Copenhagen and Oslo, but will also open for the New York show. For the North American shows, Nourished By Time will open in Washington, DC, Peaches will open for Robyn in Chicago, Grace Ives will take the opening slot in Toronto, Canada, Lykke Li in Mexico City, and the rising artist horsegiirL will open for the LA show.

The tour will kick off in Dublin, Ireland at 3arena on June 24th of 2026. Robyn will wrap up The Sexistential Tour on November 24th in Melbourne, Australia, at Rod Laver Arena. For tickets, head to Robyn’s website to sign up for presale access by February 11th at 10am local time (9am local time in Australia). The general sale for tickets to The Sexistential Tour will take place on Friday, February 13th.

The Sexistential Tour Dates



06/24/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

06/26/26 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

06/27/26 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live

06/30/26 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

07/01/26 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena

07/03/26 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

07/08/26 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

07/11/26 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

07/14/26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

07/16/26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

07/17/26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

07/18/26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

09/08/26 – Washington, DC, USA – The Anthem

09/10/26 – Brooklyn, NY, USA – Barclays Center

09/12/26 – Chicago, IL, USA – United Center

09/15/26 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

09/19/26 – Mexico City, MX, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

09/23/26 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Kia Forum

10/30/26 – Torino, Italy – C2C Festival

11/21/26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

11/24/26 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena