Kesha Announces Spring & Summer 2026 ‘The Freedom’ Tour Dates With Chromeo

Following the raw and rebellious energy of last year’s Tits Out Tour, global pop icon Kesha returns this summer with her most powerful live experience yet: The Freedom Tour.
More than a concert, the upcoming tour is a declaration because after years of transformation, healing and a creative rebirth, Kesha is stepping into a new era that is one defined by radical self-expression, spiritual resilience, and rebellious joy. For tickets, and more information, click here.
Known for turning her live shows into ecstatic communal rituals, Kesha promises a spectacle that blends massive pop production with intimate moments of truth. Expect anthems, surreal visuals, cathartic sing-alongs and the kind of emotional release that transforms arenas into spiritual safe places. For a generation that has danced through heartbreak, fought for identity and chosen joy, The Freedom Tour is a movement.
Kesha has long been an advocate and voice for the outsiders, misfits, and survivors. With The Freedom Tour, she embraces it all by creating a space where fans can scream, cry, heal and celebrate together. “This summer we are reclaiming our bodies, our voices, and our joy,” Kesha adds. “We have survived. Now we get to be free. Let’s be free together. I want to know what freedom feels like, with all of you”.
The Freedom Tour Dates
5/23 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
5/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *
5/27 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord *
5/29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena *
5/30 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *
6/1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
6/3 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater *
6/5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *
6/6 – Toronto, ON – All Things Go Festival
6/8 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *
6/10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *
6/14 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival
7/3 – Leeds, UK – Roundhay Park #
7/5 – Margate, UK – Dreamland Festival
7/7 – Cork, IE – Live at the Marquee
7/10 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park #
7/15 – Quebec, QC – Festival d’Été de Québec
8/3 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^
8/5 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ^
8/7 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ^
8/9 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^
8/12 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater ^
8/14 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live ^
8/15 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium ^
8/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC +
8/19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center +
8/21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center +
8/22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena &
8/25 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake +
8/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater +
8/29 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre +
8/30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center +
* = w/ Chromeo and Sizzy Rocket
# = w/ Pitbull
^ = w/ Chromeo and MEEK
+ = w/ Chromeo and Erika Jayne
& = w/ Erika Jayne
Photo Credit: Colin Hancock