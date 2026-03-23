Kesha Announces Spring & Summer 2026 ‘The Freedom’ Tour Dates With Chromeo

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2026 - 6:33 PM

Following the raw and rebellious energy of last year’s Tits Out Tour, global pop icon Kesha returns this summer with her most powerful live experience yet: The Freedom Tour.

More than a concert, the upcoming tour is a declaration because after years of transformation, healing and a creative rebirth, Kesha is stepping into a new era that is one defined by radical self-expression, spiritual resilience, and rebellious joy. For tickets, and more information, click here.

Known for turning her live shows into ecstatic communal rituals, Kesha promises a spectacle that blends massive pop production with intimate moments of truth. Expect anthems, surreal visuals, cathartic sing-alongs and the kind of emotional release that transforms arenas into spiritual safe places. For a generation that has danced through heartbreak, fought for identity and chosen joy, The Freedom Tour is a movement.

Kesha has long been an advocate and voice for the outsiders, misfits, and survivors. With The Freedom Tour, she embraces it all by creating a space where fans can scream, cry, heal and celebrate together. “This summer we are reclaiming our bodies, our voices, and our joy,” Kesha adds. “We have survived. Now we get to be free. Let’s be free together. I want to know what freedom feels like, with all of you”.

The Freedom Tour Dates