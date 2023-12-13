Kanye West Allegedly Used Backstreet Boys Sample On New Album Without Permission From Record Label

Home News Tiffany Cheng December 13th, 2023 - 1:16 PM

Rapper Kanye West allegedly used a music sample from the Backstreet Boys on his new album last night without permission from the band’s record label. According to NME, West allegedly used the music sample to record his song “Everybody.” The song includes a chorus created by Charles Wilson. The song that West allegedly used to make his song was reportedly taken from the Backstreet Boys’ 1977 hit, “Everybody.”

However, the Backstreet Boys reportedly did not write the song, ultimately resulting them having no control over it. The original songwriters, Max Martin and Denniz Pop’s estate, have yet to block West’s version of “Everybody.”

Because West’s version of “Everybody” has yet to be released and monetized, he could potentially play his song publicly without an official release. Hence, he would not be charged for a copyright violation.

Last night, Kanye West and his collaborator, Ty Dolla Sign, had a listening party with fans at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami, FL. The rappers debuted their album, Vultures, releasing this Friday, December 15. They also showcased other songs, including “Slide,” “Paid,” “Beg Forgiveness,” and “River.”

Previously, in November of this year, Ty Dolla Sign also announced to his audience that both he and West have been recording together in Saudi Arabia. However, there also have been speculations that West reportedly held an alleged listening party for Vultures at a recording studio in Italy. There have been allegations for an alleged “multi-stadium listening event,” but had been cancelled. The album was expected to release during the “multi-stadium listening event” for the 3rd of November. The album also would have been released on the 13th of October. Allegations for an alleged upcoming concert in Italy have also been reported to promote Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign’s album. However, there also have been allegations reporting that the alleged concert for Italy would not take place due to safety concerns.