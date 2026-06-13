Blink-182 Releases 25th Anniversary Edition of Take Off Your Pants and Jacket with Six Previously Unreleased Vault Tracks

Home News Aryn Honaker June 13th, 2026 - 5:27 PM

Marv Watson

Blink-182 released a 25th anniversary edition of their 2001 hit album Take Off Your Pants and Jacket this past Friday. The project was critically acclaimed, most notably becoming the first punk rock album to hit No. 1 on Billboard 200 with positive reviews from news organizations like Rolling Stone and The New Yorker.

Besides the 13 tracks that were on the original album, there’s now six new tracks that were previously unavailable on streaming platforms. During its first release 25 years ago, three different versions came out to go along with the three different emblems on the album cover: a red airplane, yellow pants and a green jacket. Each edition had their own exclusive tracks. With the 25th anniversary edition, all six of these exclusive tracks appear on a singular project.

A 2-LP set of the new anniversary edition is available for pre-order here. One of the three emblems will be etched onto the side of the vinyl set.

Take Off Your Pants And Jacket (25 Year Anniversary Edition) Track List