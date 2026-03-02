Kesha Condemns White House’s Use Of “Blow” In Promotional TikTok Video

Home News Skyy Rincon March 2nd, 2026 - 3:42 PM

Over the past several years, musicians have come out against the Trump administration for the use of their songs without permission via campaign events and social media posts. Kesha has become the latest to speak out with regards to a TikTok video posted by the White House which uses her song “Blow.”

In a post published on X, Kesha condemns the White House for their allegedly unauthorized use of her song “Blow” which appeared on her 2010 album Cannibal, “It has come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war. Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do not approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind.”

The video in question was posted on February 10 and has racked up over 14.5 million views on TikTok. The lyrics “Tonight, we’re taking names / Cause we don’t mess around / This place about to blow” are synced up to footage of American fighter jets firing missiles at a ship. The post precedes yet echoes the U.S.’s recent air strikes on Iran that has seen the death of over 200 civilians according to The Guardian.

Kesha, in her statement, reflected on the current events, asserting, “This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for.”

Kesha joins a growing number of artists who have taken a stand against the Trump administration for using their music without permission including Jack White, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young, Celine Dion, ABBA, Johnny Marr, Isaac Hayes, Queen’s Brian May and several others.