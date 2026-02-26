Gnarls Barkley Announce First New Album In 18 Years Atlanta For March 2026 Release, Share New Single “Pictures”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2026 - 12:42 PM

Today, Gnarls Barkley, the multi- Grammy-winning duo of Ceelo Green and Danger Mouse, has released their new single, “Pictures”. The track, produced by Danger Mouse and co-written by Danger Mouse and CeeLo, is their first new music in eighteen years and highlights the unmistakable chemistry between CeeLo’s soaring, gospel-inflected vocals and Danger Mouse’s lush, intricately layered production.

The song previews the long-awaited third and final Gnarls Barkley album, Atlanta, which is due out next week, March 6, 2026, on 10k Projects/Atlantic Records. The album serves as a capstone to the Gnarls Barkley story. After the whirlwind of St. Elsewhere and The Odd Couple, they had always intended to record a third album. Life and other creative pursuits intervened, but the desire to finish what they started never faded. Last year, the duo reconnected and set aside the time to bring their final chapter to life with CeeLo saying: “Pictures’ is like going back to square one, It’s a full circle moment.” He continues, “The spirit of Gnarls Barkley is always self-discovery. The sweet, the sad, and the strange. The universe, the adventure inside of yourself. “

Atlanta Track List