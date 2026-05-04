Britney Spears’ DUI Charge Reduced As She Voluntarily Enters Rehab

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2026 - 4:27 PM

According to Consequence.net, Britney Spears has reached a plea deal related to her March 2026 DUI arrest in Ventura County, California. Prosecutors agreed to reduce the misdemeanor DUI charge in favor of a lesser reckless driving charge after Spears voluntarily entered rehab. As part of the deal, she will serve 12 months probation, complete a three-month substance abuse program and pay a fine of $571. The artist was also sentenced to one day in jail and received credit for time served.

“Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct,” her attorney Michael Goldstein told TMZ in a statement. “She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI. Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received.”

The 44-year-old pop singer was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 p.m. local time on March 4, where she was handcuffed, taken into custody and booked around 3:00 a.m., according to arrest records.