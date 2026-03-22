SZA Hops On TikTok Trend With Cover Of Goo Goo Dolls’ Hit “Iris”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 22nd, 2026 - 11:59 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to Pitchfork, SZA has hopped on the newest trend on TikTok, and no, it’s not a dance challenge. It is a nostalgic photo-based edit trend that consists of users sharing pictures of themselves from the past with the caption “What were you like in the 90s?” that is then soundtracked by the Goo Goo Dolls’ enduring 1998 hit “Iris.” Instead of contributing to the trend solely with a visual of her own, the singer-songwriter has covered the track in her own style.

Speaking on her inspiration to do so, SZA wrote in an Instagram post, “Trend had me so cooked I couldn’t stop singing it so I made my own deep fried goo goo doll tease.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

Last month, SZA won a Grammy for Record Of The Year along with Kendrick Lamar for their joint track “Luther” which has dominated their airwaves since its release in late 2024. She also shared her new song “Save The Day” for the soundtrack of Pixar’s new animated film Hoppers. Earlier this month, SZA spoke out about her concerns regarding artificial intelligence and criticized its use specifically for “disproportionately” impacting Black music and art. Back in December, SZA teamed up with Doechii for their collaborative song “Girl, Get Up.” The month also saw SZA and Kendrick Lamar deliver a surprise performance of the aforementioned “Luther” and “30 For 30” at Top Dawg Entertainment’s annual Christmas show and toy drive in Los Angeles, California.