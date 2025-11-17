Weird Al Yankovic Announces Spring & Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2025 - 12:39 PM

Following the incredible success of his 2025 tour, Weird Al Yankovic will return to the road in 2026 with the next chapter of his record-breaking BIGGER & WEIRDER Tour. The upcoming tour will be hitting a massive 90 cities across North America and it will feature the artist’s celebrated hits, alongside deep-cut fan favorites, a giant video wall, multiple costume changes and an amazing eight-piece ensemble. For tickets and more information, click here.

Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A pop culture icon, he is known around the world for his parodies of mega hits by artists of the last four decades, including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, Lady Gaga, and many more. His numerous hits include “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes” and the platinum-selling “White & Nerdy.”

The artist has received five Grammy awards and 17 career nominations and is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson). His last album, Mandatory Fun, is the only comedy album in history to debut at number one on the Billboard Top 200.

BIGGER & WEIRDER Tour Dates

5/26 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino

5/27 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

5/29 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

5/30 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

5/31 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/2 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium

6/3 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

6/5 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

6/6 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

6/7 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

6/9 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

6/10 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

6/12 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

6/13 – TBA

6/14 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

6/16 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

6/17 – Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena

6/19 – Riverside, MO – Morton Amphitheater

6/20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

6/21 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

6/23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/24 – Rapid City, SD – Summit Arena

6/26 – Duluth, MN – AMSOIL Arena

6/27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

6/28 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

6/30 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

7/1 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

7/3 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

7/4 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

7/5 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

7/7 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

7/8 – Erie, PA – Erie Insurance Arena

7/10 – Syracuse, NY – The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/11 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

7/12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/14 – Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

7/15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

7/17 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center

7/18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

7/19 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/21 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed*

7/22 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

7/24 – Essex Junction, VT – Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

7/25 – TBA

7/26 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

7/28 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/29 – Harrington, DE – Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the Delaware State Fair

7/31 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

8/1 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/2 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/4 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest

8/5 – Columbus, OH – Ohio State Fair Concert Series*

8/6 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/28 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

8/29 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

8/30 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

9/1 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

9/2 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

9/3 – TBA

9/5 – Puyallup, WA – Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Washington State Fair*

9/6 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/7 – Salem, OR – Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Oregon State Fair

9/9 – Central Point, OR – Bi-Mart Amphitheater

9/11 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

9/12 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

9/13 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

9/15 – Paso Robles, CA – Viña Robles Amphitheatre

9/16 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

9/18 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9/20 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena

9/22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

9/23 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

9/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

9/26 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

9/27 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center

9/29 – Auburn, AL – The Gogue Center*

9/30 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

10/2 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

10/3 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

10/4 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

10/6 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

10/7 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

10/8 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

10/10 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

10/11 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

10/13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

10/15 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

10/16 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum