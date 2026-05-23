Diplo Teams Up With Cameron Whitcomb & Wyatt Flores On New Singles “Would U Still Love Me” & “Saving This Bottle”

Home News Lana May 23rd, 2026 - 4:56 PM

At this point, Diplo jumping between genres doesn’t really surprise anyone anymore. But what’s interesting about his latest country crossover releases is how naturally they fit into the world he’s been building under the Thomas Wesley banner over the last few years. His two new singles, “Would U Still Love Me” featuring Cameron Whitcomb and “Saving This Bottle” alongside Wyatt Flores, feel less like experiments and more like fully realized collaborations.

Released together under the title Whitcomb vs. Flores, the tracks showcase two different sides of modern country while still carrying Diplo’s polished production style underneath everything.

“Would U Still Love Me” is the more immediate and anthemic of the two songs. First teased during Diplo and Whitcomb’s Stagecoach set in front of a massive crowd, the track blends country storytelling with huge pop hooks and shimmering production. Whitcomb’s vocals bring a rough-edged sincerity to the song, which centers on insecurity, emotional vulnerability, and the fear of losing someone once the excitement fades away.

There’s a little country-rock energy running through it, too, making it easy to imagine blasting out of speakers during summer festival season.

Meanwhile, “Saving This Bottle” takes a more reflective route. Wyatt Flores leans into heartbreak and isolation here, delivering one of those emotionally worn-down performances that feels painfully honest in the best way possible. The production is more stripped-back and atmospheric compared to “Would U Still Love Me,” giving Flores’ voice room to carry the emotional weight of the track.

Watch “Would U Still Love Me”

Watch “Saving This Bottle”

And honestly, pairing with artists like Whitcomb and Flores makes a lot of sense. Both artists represent a newer generation of country musicians pulling from folk, Americana, indie rock, and southern storytelling without feeling boxed into traditional radio-country recipes.

With festival appearances, Diplo’s Run Club events, and another packed touring year ahead, these new singles feel like the beginning of another major country chapter for him, just with a little more emotional weight this time around.

Stories on Diplo can be found here.