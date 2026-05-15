Rhythm Of The Cup 2026 Announced Featuring Thievery Corporation, Poolside, Chromeo & More

Home News Akeem Ivory May 15th, 2026 - 9:25 AM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Showcasing Miami’s status as an international cultural hub, The Rhythm Of The Cup, a World Cup-inspired event series unifying internationally recognized musical talent, family friendly programming, and live match watch parties to celebrate the world’s marquee sporting event arriving this summer. welcoming Chromeo, High Fade, Poolside, and Thievery Corporation as headliners.

Slated to take place a day prior to select World Cup 2026 game played at Hard Rock Stadium, blending pre-match buzz and world class live music to heighten the city’s atmosphere leading into kick-off.

“We are all thrilled to bring the Rhythm Of The Cup to Miami Beach Bandshell this Summer. The World Cup is such a special and global event, and Miami, and specifically the historic Miami Beach Bandshell, feels like it was built to be a part of it,” says Gideon Plotnicki, Founder & Head of Programming at GMP Live. We’re excited to showcase a mix of incredible live bands that all feel at home in Miami, family-friendly programming, and several watch parties that we think will appeal to locals and tourists alike. Come to Miami Beach Bandshell this Summer and experience the Rhythm Of The Cup!”

Rhythm Of The Cup will transport World Cup magic from the soccer pitch to the beach, pairing communal, accessible programming with a funk and electronica soundtrack tailored to the coming months’ highly anticipated sporting moments. The series lands at the historic Miami Beach Bandshell from June 20 to July 15, 2026.

On Tuesday, June 23, Scottish outfit High Fade will bring their distinctive blend of funk, punk, and disco to the Miami Beach Bandshell on the eve of their home country’s match against Brazil — solidifying the evening’s connective edge. On Friday, June 26, trip-hop pioneers Thievery Corporation will also return to the Bandshell for their third year in a row, with nu-disco sensations Poolside rounding out the United States artist cohort on Friday, July 10. Then, on Friday, July 17, Grammy-nominated Canadian duo Chromeo will close out The Rhythm Of The Cup, below is a full schedule of the event.

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RHYTHM OF THE CUP FULL SCHEDULE:

Saturday, June 20 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse Presents: The Music of Bad Bunny

Monday, June 22: Argentina vs Austria (Watch Party)

Tuesday, June 23 – High Fade

Wednesday, June 24 – Scotland vs. Brazil (Watch Party)

Friday, June 26 – Thievery Corporation

Friday, July 10 – Poolside

Tuesday, July 14 – Semi-Finals (Watch Party)

Wednesday, July 15 – Semi-Finals (Watch Party)