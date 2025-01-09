Blondshell Drops New Song “T&A” And Announces New Album If You Asked For A Picture For May 2025 Release

Home News Clare Gehlich January 9th, 2025 - 6:37 PM

Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) recently released her new single, “T&A,” alongside the announcement of her sophomore album, If You Asked For A Picture, which is scheduled for release on May 2, 2025. The album is available for preorder here. The project, which was produced by Yves Rothman, builds on the introspection and wit of her self-titled 2023 debut while showcasing increased potency, urgency and an expanded sonic range. If You Asked For A Picture features a blend of heartfelt ballads, colossal hooks and textured distortion.

The album’s title is inspired by Mary Oliver’s poem Dogfish, with Teitelbaum describing it as “a glimpse into a story [that] can be just as powerful as capturing the entire thing.” It also draws from Rated R by Queens of the Stone Age and Californication by Red Hot Chili Peppers, playfully subverting masculine rock tropes to explore themes of early womanhood.

“There’s a part of the poem that says: ‘I don’t need to tell you everything I’ve been through. It’s just another story of somebody trying to survive,’” Teitelbaum said in a press release. “Something I love about songs is that you’re showing a snapshot of a person or a relationship, and showing a glimpse into a story can be just as important as trying to capture the entire thing. Sometimes it’s even truer to the entire picture than if you tried to write everything down.”

The forthcoming single “T&A” blends romance and vulnerability and is also accompanied by a music video directed by Hannah Bon. The video sees three rescue dogs paired with male counterparts, exploring the idea that the loudest bark often hides the greatest fear. Teitelbaum says the song references the Rolling Stones’ Tattoo You, balancing its sexual and romantic themes. Another track on the album, “What’s Fair,” showcases Blondshell’s alt-rock catharsis and artistry.

“There’s a Rolling Stones song on Tattoo You called ‘Little T&A’ and at one point in the song, he says ‘tits and ass,’ so I’m borrowing that. I think in music, it’s easy to see things as either more sexualized or more romantic, and I wanted this to be both. I see it as a love story — maybe not the most fairy tale love story— but I wanted it to feel like a really narrative song, where one thing leads to another and then you end up somewhere you didn’t expect. Normally that’s not how I write, but I wanted a song like that,” she continued in a press release.

Since her debut, Blondshell has performed at festivals like Governors Ball and Lollapalooza, and has collaborating with artists like Liz Phair and Bully. Her first album earned critical acclaim, including a spot on former President Barack Obama’s Best Songs of 2023 list, and saw her featured in A24’s Stop Making Sense tribute.

