Dolly Parton Announces Cancelation Of Las Vegas Residency: “It’s Gonna Take Me A Little While Before I’m Up To Stage Performance Level”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2026 - 5:49 PM

According to NME.com, Dolly Parton has cancelled her Las Vegas residency and shared a health update, telling fans that “everything I have is treatable”. The country artist and most popular public figure in America has postponed the run of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in October by saying at the time that she has been facing several ”health challenges” and would not be able to complete rehearsals in time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

In an Instagram video posted earlier today, Parton said she had “some good news and a little bad news”. “But the good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments, and I’m improving every day,” she said. “Now, the bad news is it’s gonna take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level, because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit ‘swimmy-headed,’ as my grandma used to say.”

The artist adds:: “I am truly sorry that I’m going to miss all of you that had tickets to see me in Las Vegas. I’ll see you somewhere down the line… I have great doctors and I’m doing really well, and they assure me that everything I have is treatable, so I’m going with that.”