Kesha Shares New Cover Of Lindsey Buckingham’s “Holiday Road”

Due to popular demand, multi-platinum global pop superstar Kesha has kicked the Christmas season off with the multiplatform digital premiere of her fan favorite cover of Lindsey Buckingham’s classic “Holiday Road.” First released last year as a “Spotify Singles Holiday” exclusive to Spotify, where it currently boasts close to 52 million worldwide streams and counting. As for the music, the artist‘s cover of “Holiday Road” is fabulous because Kesha uses her own vibrant musical talent to create a funner and poppier version.

Produced by her frequent collaborator Zhone, Kesha’s rendition of “Holiday Road” proved a sensation upon its exclusive 2024 release, peaking at nuber two on Billboard’s “Hot Dance/Electronic Songs” chart, which is the song’s first-ever appearance on the top 10 of a Billboard chart and its first charted version since Buckingham’s original in 1983.

This month will also see another landmark for Kesha’s “Holiday Road,” with its first-ever 7” vinyl release. Limited to only 1,750 pressings, “Holiday Road” is backed by “A Very Merry Christmas from Kesha,” a previously unreleased version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” originally uploaded to Kesha’s official YouTube channel in 2010.

