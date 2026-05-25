Rainbow Kitten Surprise Share Energetic New Single “Never Have I Ever”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2026 - 5:17 PM

“Never Have I Ever” heard a Rainbow Kitten Surprise song without instantly falling in love and the genre-bending group’s latest offering keeps this streak going. Recorded during the same sessions as their latest album, bones, the track expands upon the LP’s atmospheric sound and candid lyrics that beg to be shouted back by a sold-out crowd. The ditty gradually builds toward the kinetic energy of the chorus, brought to life by a stunning vocal performance from frontwoman Ela Melo. “We just wanted to do something fun!” said the vocalist.

The new track marks the band’s second release of 2026, following “Sixteen.” Both songs build off the sonic universe of last year’s bones, which earned critical praise from the publications from Billboard, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan and other more. Rainbow Kitten Surprise are currently on the road for The bones World Tour, which sees the band play venues across the UK and Ireland with Cigarettes @ Sunset before closing the tour with shows including The Greek Theater in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh’s Stage AE featuring support from Spacey Jane.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela