Bonnaroo Announce Make-Up Concert For Canceled Festival Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

September 3rd, 2021

After the extremely heavy rainfall left behind by Hurricane Ida that forced Bonnaroo organizers to cancel their festival, Bonnaroo has just announced a makeup concert at Ascend Amphitheater featuring Phoebe Bridgers and other performers on the lineup. The festival, after being rescheduled from 2020 due to COVID-19, was supposed to be taking place this weekend, but Hurricane Ida unfortunately flooded the farm grounds the festival was supposed to be held in in Manchester, Tennessee and is offering full refunds to those with tickets. Fans, many of whom are already in Tennessee in hopes of attending Bonnaroo, are being treated to a makeup show in nearby Nashville, featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and Sylvan Esso.

Phoebe Bridgers was added to the Bonnaroo roster just this year, while Brittany Howard and Sylvan Esso were part of the original 2020 lineup, and their long awaited performances should not be missed. Esso is set to present WITH, a full-band re-imagining of some of their favorite songs. In line with Phoebe Bridgers’ rule of vaccination at her performances, Bonnaroo is requiring proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the performance for entry.

Tickets for the special performance have gone on sale as of today here through the event website, so head on over and snag your tickets quickly.