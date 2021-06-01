Music Midtown Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and The Black Pumas

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 1st, 2021 - 10:14 AM

Music Midtown announced the lineup for their 2021 return on September 18-19, 2021 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA. Headliners include Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage and DaBaby.

Some other notable artists on the lineup include Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Pumas, Jack Harlow, Bleachers, Dashboard Confessional, Tierra Whack and 070 Shake. The rest of the lineup can be found on the poster below.

Tickets for the festival can be found here today, starting at $125 for a 2-day GA pass. Prices will rise to $135 for anyone who waits to buy tickets until Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.

“Music Midtown holds a special place for me and to be able to see it come back this year with the lineup we have is an incredible feeling,” the Head of Live Nation Atlanta, Peter Conlon, stated. “It has been a trying time for everyone, so I’m glad we can officially say we are back and host this world class festival once again for Atlanta.”

Miley Cyrus was also announced as a headliner for a couple of other major festivals this year, including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. She released her latest album, Plastic Hearts, last November, featuring singles like “Midnight Sky,” “Angels Like You” and “Prisoner” featuring Dua Lipa. The pop star has been sharing a lot of covers lately, including Hole’s “Doll Parts,” Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole,” Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl.” There are plans for even more covers on the way too. Cyrus announced she’s working on a full Metallica covers record featuring guest appearances from Elton John and Yo-Yo Ma.

Megan Thee Stallion had a huge 2020. Her single “Savage” blew up earlier in the year, followed by singles like “Girls in the Hood” and “Don’t Stop.” In November 2020, she released her debut album Good News, featuring songs like “Body” and “Cry Baby” featuring fellow Music Midtown headliner DaBaby. In March 2021, she was also featured on a song by another Music Midtown headliner, Maroon 5, called “Beautiful Mistakes.” Of course, her contribution to Cardi B’s #1 hit “WAP” is worth noting too. All of this was in spite of getting shot multiple times last summer, and alleged that Tory Lanez had been the one who did it. Lanez has since pleaded ‘not guilty’ in the subsequent case. Megan Thee Stallion is also on the lineup for nearly every major 2021 festival, including Bonnaroo, Rolling Loud Miami, The Governors Ball, Firefly Festival, Bottlerock, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Primavera Sound Barcelona.

The Black Pumas have been making their way into a lot of 2021 festivals as well. They’ve been announced for WonderBus Music Fest, Railbird Festival, Mempho Music Festival, Summerfest, Bottlerock, Austin City Limits, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, Hinterland Music Festival and Iceland Airwaves.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz