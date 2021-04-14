WonderBus Music Fest Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Kesha, Wilco and Grouplove

Home News Ariel King April 14th, 2021 - 4:26 PM

WonderBus Music Fest has revealed its lineup for this year’s festival, which will take place on August 28 and 29. Wilco, Kesha, AJR, The Band CAMINO, Grouplove, Black Pumas, Bob Moses, The Knocks, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Grandson, Ritt Monmey, Absofacto, Dreamers, Smallpools and more will all appear at the Columbus, Ohio festival.

Tickets are currently on sale, and the festival will take place at The Lawn at CAS, which offers 54 acres of open-air, outdoor space that will allow festival-goers to socially distance themselves.

“The inaugural WonderBus, staged in 2019, was a grand slam homerun and it was devastating that we could not run in 2020,” Elevation president, Denny Young, said in a press statement. “We feel confident that by the end of Summer, Ohio will be largely back to normal. The safety of our fans, artists and staff remains our top priority, but with the increased mental health challenges facing each and every one of us during the past year, we believe the time is right to promote live music and hte positive impact that this music festival can have on the hearts and minds of everyone in Central Ohio and throughout the midwest.”

Kesha, AJR and The Band CAMINO will headline that Saturday, August 29, while Wilco, Grouplove and Black Pumas will perform on August 29. The festival is all-ages, and has partnered with the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Science as a means to promote and raise funds for mental health initiatives.

Wilco’s members reunited in March for a performance on frontman Jeff Tweedy’s Tweedy Show. The band had intended to have a co-headlining tour with Sleater-Kinney in 2020, however, the tour had been forced to be postponed due to the pandemic. New dates have yet to be announced.

Kesha recently released a music video for the single “Stronger,” the singer also participating in the “Honor Her Wish” virtual charity livestream. She, too, had been forced to postpone her tour due to the pandemic.

Grouplove released their album This Is The End back in March, additionally sharing a music video for the title track. Meanwhile, released his album Desire last August. St. Paul and the Broken Bones will be busy this year, making appearances at both Moon Crush and DelFest.

