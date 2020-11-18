Tory Lanez Enters Not Guilty Plea in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Home News Aaron Grech November 18th, 2020 - 3:52 PM

Tory Lanez has entered a not guilty plea for his felony weapon and assault charges, following the alleged shooting of fellow hip hop artist Megan Thee Stallion. The Los Angeles County D.A.’s Office charged him with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle following the alleged shooting incident. If convicted Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.

Lanez is currently out on $190,000 bail, and has only made a court appearance via telephone once due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This not guilty plea was made by Lanez’s attorney, Shawn Holley, who appeared on his behalf earlier today in a Los Angeles County court.

Megan Thee Stallion first claimed that she was shot multiple times following a reported shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills back in July. The “WAP” rapper went on to allege that Lanez was the one who shot her, which led to Jojo dropping the rapper from her album.

A judge went on to issue a protective order against Lanez, which prevents him from coming within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion. Earlier this month Megan Thee Stallion alleged that Lanez had offered her money to keep quiet about the alleged shooting.

Both of the artists have addressed this alleged incident in their music, with Megan Thee Stallion releasing a freestyle mentioning it in August. Lanez released an entire album called Daystar in September, which argued that he was framed for the alleged incident.