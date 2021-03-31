Bonnaroo Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Foo Fighters

Home News Ariel King March 31st, 2021 - 12:12 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

Bonnaroo has announced its lineup for 2021, and will feature performances from Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Foo Fighters and more. The upcoming festival will take place from September 2-5, and will celebrate Bonnaroo’s 20th anniversary. Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion and Grand Ole Opry will also be festival headliners. Tickets are already on sale, starting at $339 for general admission, with four-day platinum tickets selling at $3275.

The festival lineup follows Bonnaroo’s announcement earlier this month that they will be hosting an in-person, socially-distanced concert series titled Concerts On The Farm. The series will begin on May 28, with Billy Strings, while Jon Pardi and Jameson Rodgers will perform on May 29 adn The Avett Brothers will perform from July 2-4.

Foo Fighters released their album Medicine at Midnight this past February. The album had been led by the singles “No Son Of Mine,” “Shame Shame” and “Waiting on a War.” Frontman Dave Grohl has also been embroiled in a drum battle with 10-year-old prodigy, Nandi Bushell.

Lana Del Rey released Chemtrails Over the Country Club, and the singer has already revealed she intends to release another album, Rock Candy Sweet, in June, as well as a country covers album. Tyler, The Creator, appears to already have a busy upcoming festival season, as he has also been announced to perform at this year’s Outside Lands. He also teamed up with Coca-Cola recently, providing the soundtrack for their latest commercial.

Tame Impala will take the stage at Life is Beautiful, and he was recently able to perform in front of a maskless, non-socially distanced crowd in Australia, as the country has managed to fully contain the virus. Megan Thee Stallion had taken home a few wins at this year’s most recent Grammys, the rap artist winning Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for “Savage,” featuring Beyonce.

