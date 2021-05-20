Austin City Limits 2021 Festival 3-Day Tickets Sell Out in Record Time

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 20th, 2021 - 4:15 PM

All 3-day tickets for this year’s Austin City Limits Festival have sold out for both weekends within three hours of announcing the 2021 lineup. The festival will take place at Zilker Park this fall on October 1-3 and October 8-10.

The lineup will feature such artists as George Strait, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, DaBaby, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Pumas and many more. The day-by-day lineup will be released Tuesday, May 25 at 10 am CT.

Many have noticed that the lineup is especially female-heavy, perhaps as a response to significant criticism of festivals for being more male-dominated in the past, particularly in terms of headliners.

Festival promoter Amy Corbin said, “After an incredibly challenging year for the Austin community, artists, crews and the music industry in general, today’s sell out is a resounding message that fans are ready to gather safely and to see live music again. We are really excited to see this lineup in person and to reunite in Zilker Park this October,”

The 2020 festival had been canceled due to safety during the pandemic. The previous year’s lineup featured the likes of Mumford & Sons, Robyn, Guns N’ Roses, Childish Gambino, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, The Cure and Tame Impala.