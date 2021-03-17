Hinterland Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring The Avett Brothers, Leon Bridges and Black Pumas

Home News Adam Benavides March 17th, 2021 - 6:49 PM

Brooklyn Vegan is reporting that the famed Iowa music fest Hinterland Music Festival has announced the official lineup for its 2021 edition, which is set to take place from August 6-8 in St. Charles. The announcement shows continued signs of more events taking place as people continue to get vaccinated and features an array of high-profile headlining acts including The Avett Brothers, Leon Bridges and Black Pumas.

The Avett Brothers and Bridges will headline the fest on Friday, August 6 and Sunday, August 8, respectively, along with Tyler Childers on Saturday, August 7. The three-day festival lineup also includes Old Crow Medicine Show, Caamp, Yola and more welcoming festival-goers on Day 1, followed by Childers, Black Pumas, Shooter Jennings, Tanya Tucker, The Marcus King Band and more artists on Day 2. The festival closes on its third day with performances and former tourmates and frequent collaborators Leon Bridges and Khruangbin along with Orville Peck, Mt. Joy, Hamilton Leithauser and others.

Tickets to Hinterland will officially go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 19 at 10 am CST. 3-Day VIP festival passes are on sale for $389 along with standard GA 3-Day passes for $145. Additionally, a 3-Day “Saints” festival pass is available for $749, which includes free drinks throughout the festival along with three meals each day, “access to an elevated platform with unobstructed stage views,” along with other perks like complimentary camping, parking, a screen printed poster and personal concierge service.

Organizers of Hinterland also released a written statement explaining they have redesigned the festival experience to prioritize safety for all festival attendees. “We’ve redesigned Hinterland to be socially distanced with reduced attendance and guidelines in place to make it a safe, responsible experience for everyone involved,” organizers wrote. All people inside the fest grounds will be required to wear masks while they’re not eating or drinking and a limited number of tickets were made available to ensure social distancing. The full safety guidelines for all festival attendees have been posted on the festival’s website.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva