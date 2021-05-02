Mempho Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring The Avett Brothers, Lucinda Williams And Julien Baker

Home News Aaron Grech May 2nd, 2021 - 10:51 AM

The Mempho Music Festival has announced its 2021 lineup, featuring Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Black Pumas, Lucinda Williams, The Avett Brothers and Julien Baker. This will mark the festival’s first year at the Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden, in Memphis Tennessee. General admission tickets are available here, beginning at $185. The event will take place over three days, from October 1-3 2021.

The Mempho Music Festival has a relatively brief history, with its inaugural event taking place in 2017 with Cage the Elephant, Benjamin Booker and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals as performers. The following year featured another diverse roster of musicians, including Beck, Janelle Monáe, Phoenix, Nas, Mac DeMarco and Post Malone.

“While the live music industry continues to navigate unknowns and challenges in the coming months, the safety of Mempho Fest’s patrons, staff, and artists is the organizers’ top priority,” Organizaers wrote in a press release. “The festival is working closely with local and state health officials to ensure a safe and unparalleled experience for all attendees.”

Last year, The Avett Brothers released a music video for their cover of the iconic Woodie Guthrie song “This Land is Your Land,” which was directed by Samuel Beyer. They also released a new studio album titled The Third Gleam.

Williams has been busy throughout 2020 as well, releasing the project Good Souls Better Angels and a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “Save Yourself.” Baker released her latest studio album, Little Oblivions, in February, which was followed by a livestream performance.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva