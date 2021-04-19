Rolling Loud Miami Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring A$AP Rocky, Benny the Butcher and Rico Nasty

Home News Noah Celaya April 19th, 2021 - 9:45 PM

Rolling Loud has unveiled the lineup for its 2021 event in Miami. The event keeps much of the 2020 lineup intact, including headliners Post Malone, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky and features Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, Gucci Mane, Rod Wave, Kodak Black, Roddy Ricch, Swae Lee, Benny the Butcher, Flo Milli, City Girls, Ski Mask The Slump God, Rick Ross, Trippie Redd, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby and 21 Savage and many others. Check out the full lineup in the flyer below:

Rolling Loud Miami 2021 will occur on July 23rd-25th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The upcoming event is the first Rolling Loud in the festival’s hometown of Miami since 2019 after the 2020 festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the 2021 edition, Rolling Loud will honor all passes for fans who held onto their 2020 tickets and will grant refunds to ticket-holders who are no longer able to attend. Limited tickets for the 2021 festival will be available for sale at 12 PM ET on April 23rd here.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado