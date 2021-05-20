Austin City Limits Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Erykah Badu

Home News Roy Lott May 20th, 2021 - 11:11 PM

Shortly after Lollapalooza announced their lineup, Austin City Limits has announced their own for later this year. Country legend George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Erykah Badu, Rufus Du Sol and DaBaby are set to headline the festival set to take place at Zilker Park in Austin, TX. Other acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Greta Van Fleet,, Moses Sumney, Remi Wolf, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Freddie Gibbs, Madeon and many more. See the full lineup below.

The festival follows the Coachella format of happening two back-to-back weekends, October 1-3 and October 9-10. Unlike Coachella, each weekend will have artists perform on certain weekends. St. Vincent and Chet Faker are set to play only the first weekend, while Jon Batiste and Durand Jones and The Indications will only play Weekend 2. 3-Day passes went on sale today and are now completely sold out after only being on sale for 3 hours. For more information on the festival, check out the festival’s website.

Austin City Limits can now be added to the list of music festivals making theirs since the COVID 19 pandemic. Lollapalooza makes its return with headliners Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus and Tyler, The Creator.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado