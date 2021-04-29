Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring The Black Keys, Maren Morris and Cage The Elephant

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 29th, 2021 - 7:27 PM

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is set for September 25 and 26 of this year, and yesterday they announced the lineup of artists that will perform. The festival will take place in Franklin, Tennessee and will feature a range of rock n’ roll, Americana, bluegrass, alt-country, jazz, indie, pop, gospel and blues acts.

Tickets for the festival went on sale this morning at 10:00 a.m. CT and can be purchased here. Passes are offered as both two-day general admission tickets and two-day VIP tickets. The admission tickets are being sold at $189 for tier one, $209 for tier two and $239 for tier three. The VIP passes are being sold for $999. Payment plans are also available.

The festival will be headlined by the Dave Matthews Band, who will also be performing live at FivePoint Amphitheatre in September, and The Black Keys, who will be releasing a new blues cover in May. Other acts include Cage the Elephant, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Khruangbin, Amos Lee, Tanya Tucker, Houndmouth, Better Than Ezra, Tank and the Bangas, JD McPherson, Valerie June, Low Cut Connie, Jamestown Revival, Robert Finley, Morgan Wade, Katie Pruitt, Larry Fleet, Harlem Gospel Travelers, Dylan LeBlanc, Hailey Whitters, Anna Vaus, Natalie Madigan, Blessing Offor and several more to be announced.

Pilgrimage aims to support the region’s makers, distillers, brewers and food vendors with booths with handmade goods, local restaurants and cafes serving their best dishes and an assortment of alcoholic beverage options.

The festival will also include the “Americana Music Triangle Experience” for the second time, according to Live for Live Music. The experience will provide attendees an immersive look into “world-famous music landmarks, tucked-away hamlets, and one-of-a-kind stops along the Gold Record Road.”

In direct partnership with the Recording Academy’s non-profit MusiCares, Pilgrimage will be donating a portion of every ticket sale to helping members of the music community that are in need. Additional partnerships include The Heritage Foundation, BrightStone, High Hopes Development Center, GraceWorks Ministries and Mercy Community Healthcare.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat