Summerfest Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Zac Brown Band, Chance the Rapper and Diplo

After being canceled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Summerfest has announced the highly anticipated lineup of headliners for the 2021 festival. The diverse lineup includes Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Black Pumas, Wilco, Nelly, Luke Bryan, Rise Against, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Diplo, and many more. Summerfest is scheduled to take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.

“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format; more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans,” said Don Smiley President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “From first-timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx, and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry.” To purchase tickets, view the full lineup, and for more information, visit Summerfest.com. Times and stage locations, as well as additional headliners, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The new American Family Insurance Amphitheater will also host special Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts before each weekend of Summerfest including Jonas Brothers, Dave Matthews Band, and one artist yet to be announced. Ticket holders for the Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts will receive a digital ticket via email for Summerfest 2021, valid for any of the nine days of the festival. Check out the poster for the event below:

