Miley Cyrus Reveals New Metallica Covers Album Features Appearances by Elton John & Yo-Yo Ma and Features Production from Andrew Watt

Miley Cyrus announced that she was working on a Metallica covers album back in October and has now provided an update regarding the project during an appearance on Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp. Cyrus revealed that the project will hold several features from artists such as rock legend Elton John, acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

John will reportedly be featured on a cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” which Cyrus first covered at the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom back in 2019. This song was originally featured on Metallica’s Black Album, which saw the band adopt a slower, heavier sound as opposed to the thrash metal of its predecessors. Andrew Watt, who served as a producer for Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne’s latest albums, produced this cover as well.

“I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters‘ featuring Elton John on piano. I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith—so many all-stars,” Cyrus revealed. She later added: “I’m so excited about this collaboration. Andrew Watt produced it, and I’m really stoked. I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me—I love it when ingredients don’t quite fit.”

Cyrus performance of “Nothing Else Matters” received a positive response from the audience, as did her cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like A Hole” from Pretty Hate Machine. During the past year Cyrus has covered the work of Pink Floyd, The Beatles, The Cranberries and Hole. Cyrus latest album Plastic Hearts came out in November.