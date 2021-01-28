Miley Cyrus Covers Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” on Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Home News Anna Scott January 28th, 2021 - 3:10 PM

Miley Cyrus is the latest artist to feature on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, performing a soulful and passionate rendition of Mazzy Star’s 1993 “Fade Into You.” She also sang “Golden G-Strong” and “Prisoner” off of her most recent album, Plastic Hearts, released November 2020.

While singing “Fade into You,” Cyrus took “Tiny Home” quite literally– lounging on a tiny bed in a tiny pink and purple room with a miniature guitar in the background, all while clad in an outfit of fur, sunglasses, and a staple cowboy hat. Cyrus leans into the hazy, psychedelic sounds of “Fade into You,” gazing off into the distance as she sings.

Watch Cyrus on her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert here:

The Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series is a spin off of the Tiny Desk concerts, but have moved to more intimate, “home” concerts due to COVID-19. This rendition of the series has proved to be a success among lovers of live music who are unable to see concerts of their favorite artists, but can still see performances virtually with a stripped-down set and an intimate setting.

Cyrus continues to prove her versatility as an artist through this cover and her most recent album, which included the viral hit cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” from 1978. Last October, Cyrus also revealed to be working on an album of Metallica covers, which fans anxiously await.