BottleRock Announces Full 2021 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Stevie Nicks

BottleRock has announced the lineup for their 2021 music festival, which will now include among others, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Stevie Nicks. BottleRock will be held Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 in Napa Valley, Calif.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on May 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be on sale May 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. for American Express card owners. Three-day festival passes range between $369 and $4350.

The lineup has shifted significantly since the initial announcement of the festival in 2020– the festival was to be held the weekend of May 22 to May 24 2020. Performance dates have been pushed back three times, first to Labor Day weekend 2020, then to Memorial Day weekend 2021, and finally to its current date, Sept. 3 through Sept. 5. Originally, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks and Dave Matthews Band were going to headline. Now, headliners include Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run the Jewels.

The Foo Fighters were part of the most recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was announced in early May 2021 that Guns N’ Roses will be playing Sweden Rock’s 2022 festival. Stevie Nicks recently collaborated with Miley Cyrus on “Midnight Sky” and “Edge of Seventeen” mashups. Cyrus will also be performing at BottleRock.

In addition to those headliners, there will be performances from Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, FINNEAS and several others. BottleRock will not be Carlile’s first live event of 2021– she performed in front of an audience at The Ryman in March 2021. To read mxdwn’s review of the event, click here. Brandi Carlile also recently covered the late John Prine song “I Remember Everything” at the Grammy’s. Both Cage the Elephant and Maren Morris were announced as part of Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival’s lineup. Portugal. The Man was also announced as part of the lineup of a charity concert for Georgia Comes Alive. Black Pumas was announced as part of Iceland Airwaves’ 2021 lineup. FINNEAS recently shared a music video for his shared song with musician Ashe, “Till Forever Falls Apart.”

