Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot By Tory Lanez, Rapper Dropped from Feature on JoJo’s Upcoming Album Due to Accusation

Hip hop artist Megan Thee Stallion has now updated her statement regarding the shooting she was injured in back in July, and has now claimed that rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot her as she exited his vehicle during the middle of a heated argument with multiple people. As a result, the rapper has now been dropped from the deluxe version of Jojo’s 2020 album Good To Know.

Def took him TF off https://t.co/g71jTOytXB — JoJo. (@iamjojo) August 21, 2020

During an Instagram story uploaded last Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion stated: “Since y’all hoes so worried ’bout it,” Megan said, “yes, this n**** Tory shot me,” later adding “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f**king dragging it.”

Jojo retweeted a user comment stating that Lanez was no longer set to appear on the deluxe version of the album, and stated Def took him TF off. The album was originally released back in May, however the deluxe edition is expected to come out in a mere four days.

Lanez was originally arrested back in July with possession of a concealed weapon, following the alleged shooting incident. His camp has not yet responded to these allegations, however according to NME “It is now believed that the Los Angeles’ District Attorney’s office is considering filing charges against Tory for allegedly shooting Megan.” The rapper was recently featured in the single “WAP” alongside Cardi B, which has garnered a plethora of internet buzz as well as streams.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Shulz