Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Multiple Times in Hollywood Hills Incident

July 15th, 2020

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (aka Megan Pete) said that she was shot multiple times, following a reported incident shooting incident which took place in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday. TMZ, originally reported that it had appeared that the performer, along with fellow rapper Tory Lanez, had their hands behind their backs and were surrounded by police following this incident, however Pete denied claims that she was arrested.

Lanez was arrested on Sunday however, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department, The artist was charged with concealing a firearm in a vehicle and was bonded out later that day. This report does not make any mention of Pete, but it does make mention of someone being transported from the scene for a foot injury.

TMZ had also originally reported that she was being treated for broken glass in her foot, which Pete states was inaccurate. During an Instagram post Pete claimed that she suffered from gunshot wounds, as the result of an intentional crime intended to physically harm her. She states that police officers had driven her to the hospital, where she had surgery to remove the bullets.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she wrote. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

LAPD Officer Jeff Lee reportedly said he had no comment on the post, but that it had been circulated to detectives working the case. The artist noted that she is working on her recovery at the moment, so she can return back to creating music.

