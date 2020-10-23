Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Plastic Hearts for November 2020 Release

Home News Ariel King October 23rd, 2020 - 6:57 PM

Miley Cyrus has announced her latest album, Plastic Hearts, will be released this upcoming November 27. The album announcement follows the release of Cyrus’ first single, Midnight Sky,” that was released last month, and the album cover art was shot by iconic rock and roll photographer, Mick Rock, who has also taken photos for Queen, David Bowie and more. Plastic Hearts will feature collaborations with Dua Lipa, Billy Idol and more.

PLASTIC HEARTS OUT NOVEMBER 27th. PRE ORDER NOW: https://t.co/UXYOb2oI89 pic.twitter.com/G6exEAXLva — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 23, 2020

“I began this album over 2 years ago,” Cyrus said in a statement on Twitter. “Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record – its songs/sounds, but my whole fucking life. NO ONE checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished it was ALL erased. Including most of the music relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

“My collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals/computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time,” Cyrus said in a statement on Twitter. “But it never felt right to release ‘my story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a HUGE chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End’ but it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record”

In addition to Plastic Hearts, Cyrus revealed she is currently working on a Metallica covers album. The former Disney star has proved on numerous occasions her talent for covering rock music, with Cyrus recently releasing a cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” on all streaming platforms, performing a cover of the Craberries‘ “Zombie” at the famous Whisky a Go Go, singing “Help!” from the Beatles in an empty Rose Bowl Stadium and also playing Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” for Saturday Night Live. During her 2019 performance at Glastonbury, Cyrus sang a slew of covers from Metallica to Led Zeppelin, the show now being regarded as her best performance.

Plastic Hearts will follow Cyrus’ 2017 album Younger Now as well as her 2019 EP She Is Coming. Cyrus has also been a frequent collaborator of Wayne Coyne and The Flaming Lips, with Cyrus appearing on their 2014 album With A Little Help from My Fwends to cover the Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” and “A Day in the Life.” Coyne had also helped Cyrus with her 2015 album, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. The full track list for Cyrus’ upcoming Plastic Hearts has yet to be announced, however the album is expected to include Cyrus’ recent live performances of “Heart of Glass” and “Zombie”