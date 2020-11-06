Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks Collaborate on “Midnight Sky” and “Age of Seventeen” Mash Up

Home News Aaron Grech November 6th, 2020 - 8:09 PM

Pop artist Miley Cyrus and Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks have teamed up for “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix),” which blends Cyrus’ new single “Midnight Sky” from her upcoming album Plastic Hearts and Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” from her 1981 album Bella Donna. Plastic Hearts is set for release on November 27.

“Edge of Midnight” mixes up the opening line of “Edge of Seventeen” with the intro vocals of “Midnight Sky,” across a synth laden instrumental that makes it sound like a blend of modern and older synth pop influences. The bridge of “Edge of Seventeen” are also played during the song’s chorus, which smoothly fits the tone of this match up.

According to NME, this new mash up will be the lead single for Plastic Hearts. “I sent her the song and I said, ‘I have an alternate melody, if you don’t want me to kind of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me,’” Cyrus was quoted by the outlet regarding this song.

It’s been a year of covers for Cyrus, who announced she was working on a Metallica covers album, while debuting her takes on the Cranberries “Zombie,” along with The Beatles’ “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” and “A Day In The Life.” Plastic Hearts is also set to feature appearances from Dua Lipa and Billy Idol.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” reentered the Billboard Hot 100, while the album it is featured on Rumors reentered the Billboard Top 10 Albums chart following a viral TikTok.